Soaring vegetable prices in Bhopal; Relief likely next year

The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing in state capital. The price of onions has soared drastically in last fortnight and is likely to rise further in the days to come. Onion costs Rs 70 per kilogram in retail in state capital.
“Prices of vegetables soared because of crop damage in rain. It hampered supply of vegetables from major pockets. Onion prices will soar further as supply from Maharashtra specially Nashik either has not picked up or totally stopped. Supply is expected to improve by December end,” wholesaler Arif Mohammed said.
“Previously, we used to get supply from Nashik in this season, which kept prices under control. In this season, we are helpless as prices are spiralling in wholesale too. It has led to high prices in retail business,” he added.
Prices of vegetables are likely to pinch till December end till new crops of vegetables start arriving in market. At present, vegetable is supplied from local areas.
Sample this. Coriander costs Rs 200 per kilogram while green chillies cost Rs 100 per kilogram. Similarly, garlic costs Rs 250 per kilogram. Earlier, vegetable sellers obliged customers by giving green chillies and coriander leaves free. But they have stopped the practice now.
Vegetable- Price/kg
Fenugreek- Rs 100
Beans- Rs 100
Cauliflower- Rs 80
Sponge gourd- Rs 80
Cabbage- Rs 80
Onions- Rs 70
Tomatoes- Rs 60
Brinjals- Rs 40 - Rs 80
Potatoes- Rs 40
Gourd- Rs 40
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)