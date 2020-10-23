Bhopal: MPTDC opens Sair Sapata for wedding and ring ceremonies, birthday parties and marriage anniversaries

BHOPAL: Bhopalites can now hold wedding and ring ceremonies, birthday parties, and marriage anniversaries at Sair-Sapata, an entertainment park on the Bhadbhada Road run by the MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC).

A Party Zone has been developed in the park. Spread over an area of 5,000 square feet, it can accommodate 500-600 guests. Catering for the functions can be arranged from Palash Residency, Lake View or Minto Hall restaurants of the corporation. A changing room and public conveniences besides parking facilities are also available for the guests.

General Manager of the corporation Keshav Rao Shad said that a separate entry will be provided for the guests attending the functions organised in the party zone. He said that the suspension bridge and the natural beauty of the place have made Sair-Sapata a favourite place for pre-and post-wedding shoots and also for shooting of films and TV serials, adding, the park which is popular for adventure activities and games for children can now be used for holding small parties and family functions, too.