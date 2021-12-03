Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Organisation expresses concern over goverment attitude

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Zahreeli Gas Kand Sangharsh Morcha Bhopal has in a statement expressed deep concern over, what it said, indifferent attitude of the state government with reference to its suggestion for the survey of at least 2 lakh gas victims to know their views regarding their rehabilitation.

Morcha's acting president Ananya Pratap Singh said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to implement Morcha's suggestion - disposal of chemicals dumped at UCC premises and construction of a memorial but so far nothing has been done.

Government had promise to constitute an advisory committee consisting of advocate Vibhuti Jha, NGOs and other experts but so far nothing has been done in this regard, Singh added.

Communist Party of India staged demonstration at Itwara for destitute pension, compensation and lifelong free tertiary medical care. Party secretary Shailendra Shaily said, 'Central and state government tried to weaken the fight of gas victims for compensation. Both betrayed the gas victims as far medical treatment, rehabilitation and compensation are concerned. Government never raises issue in Parliament, courts and US administration.'

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:15 PM IST