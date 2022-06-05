Bhopal gas tragedy: No compensation for environmental damages so far

File Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Despite international environment norm, polluter pays, the multinational companies have not paid compensation against damage to environment caused by poisonous gas leak from Union Carbide pesticide plant on December 2-3, 1984.

The 'polluter pays' principle is a simple principle based on common sense. The polluter, and this could be the actors or the activity causing pollution, should pay to right the wrong. Bhopal Group for Information and Action's Rachna Dhingra said, Polluters pay is a global principle. Despite this, Dow Chemicals has not paid a single paisa to compensate against environmental damages. In 2010, Union government had demanded Rs 350 crore from Dow Chemicals for environmental damages but nothing has been done.

MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, The polluter pays principle means that the person creating pollution should be held liable to pay for damage caused to the environment and people. In India, polluter pays is considered an important and inherent part of environmental law and has been applied to many cases to render justice.

According to Sharma, MPPCB lacks powers to decide compensation. Authorities like National Green Tribunal (NGT) has the power and MMCB only executes it.