Bhopal: Garbage Burning On Rise With Renovation & White Wash In Festival Season

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Burning of garbage and waste is on rise in the state capital as renovation and white washing of houses leads to a huge chunk of waste during festival season especially on Diwali.

It exposed the lethargic attitude of Bhopal municipal Corporation (BMC) for timely removal of dumped and excess waste from colonies. People burn it when it is not removed, creating pollution in the atmosphere.

Social activist has written a letter to BMC commission demanding more vehicles in each and every ward till festival season so that waste would be removed in time otherwise, the public burn it creating pollution in the atmosphere. Timely removal of waste and garbage will prevent the public from burning it in colonies.

Uma Shankar Tiwari said, “We have written a letter to BMC commission demanding to increase at least four vehicles in each and every wards so that excess dumped waste would be removed in colonies. There are 85 wards. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has increased the number of vehicles for it in wards. BMC should follow IMC.”

Zonal officer Jagdish Talk said, “we have increased frequencies (trips) of garbage collection vehicles in wards for speedy removal of waste and garbage during festival season. And the public should also understand that if they burn waste, it creates pollution in the locality so they should not do it.”

