Bhopal: Gang-Raped Woman Consumes Pesticide, 1 Accused Held

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman returning home after farm work was raped by two persons following which she consumed pesticide in Betul district, police said on Sunday. Sub Divisional Officer (police) Shalini Paraste said incident occurred under Bordehi police station limit on Saturday and one of the two accused had been arrested. "The victim, a married woman (38) was returning home on Saturday evening from a farm plot when two persons, one of them known to her, offered her a lift on their scooter.

The accused, however, took her to a deserted place and raped her," she said. "Following the incident, she consumed pesticide and when the family members came to know about her health, she was rushed to a local hospital from where she was admitted in Betul district hospital. The police and tehsildar recorded the statements of victim in the hospital and registered a zero FIR," SDOP Paraste said. The case will be forwarded to Bordehi police station for further action, she added.

1 killed, 3 injured in accident on highway in Raisen

One person was killed and three others were injured in an accident between three vehicles in Raisen district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred near Deewanganj on Bhopal-Vidisha Highway, 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night, an official said.

A jeep rammed into a stationary truck and a container truck hit the jeep from behind, Salamatpur police station incharge Ramesh Raghuvanshi said. The driver of the jeep was killed, while two other occupants of the vehicle and the driver of the stationary truck were injured, he said. All three vehicles were damaged, he said. The truck driver is undergoing treatment at Vidisha Medical Hospital and other two injured persons were referred to Bhopal for further treatment. The accident caused a traffic jam on this road for two hours and long queues of vehicles were witnessed, the official said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he said.