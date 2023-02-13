Bhopal: Gang makes off with mobile phones of two in different city localities in a day

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Prades): A gang comprising two men made off with cell phones of two youths in different localities of the city on Sunday, the police said. The first incident took place in the TT Nagar locality of the city, while the other one was committed in the Talaiyya area. In the first case, the TT Nagar police registered a case on the complaint of Sagar Suryawanshi (17). Suryawanshi told the police that he was standing near Rangmahal talkies on Saturday noon, when a man approached him. He told Suryawanshi that he sells cell phone covers and asked for his phone to test the cover on it.

Suryawanshi gave the man his phone and the man wrapped it in a plastic cover. During this, another bike-borne man arrived on the spot and asked the cell phone cover seller to sit on the bike. Suryawanshi asked the man to return his cell phone, after which the man handed it over to him. Both the guys fled from the spot after this. When Suryawanshi unwrapped the cover, he found a glass piece inside it after which he approached the police. Through the same modus operandi, the gang made off with the mobile phone of Vinay Suryawanshi (18) in the Fatehgarh area of Talaiyya on Saturday. The police have registered a case and have begun investigations.

