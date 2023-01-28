Bhopal: Gandhi Godse film released in Narmadapuram, Congress workers stage protests

FP Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst ongoing stirs to demand the ban of the Shahrukh Khan-starrer film, “Pathan”, the Gandhi-Godse film was released in Narmadapuram on Thursday. However, the release of the film did not go down well with the Congress workers of the town, who staged protests at the Vivekananda ghat of Narmadapuram on Friday. The enraged Congress party workers, while talking to the media, said that Mahatma Gandhi’s character has been shown in bad light in the film, which is causing great unrest across the nation.

They also demanded the arrest of the director and the actors of the film during the protests. Further in the statements, the Congress party workers said that the film should be called out and must not be released in Narmadapuram. They also demanded that Sharad Singh, the director of the film, must ask for forgiveness for releasing such a film, which shows a distorted portrayal of the character of “Father of the nation”. State spokesperson of Congress, Rohan Jain, Congress leaders Rakesh Raghuwanshi and Ajay Saini and district coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Fareed Khan, along with other members of the party were present in thick numbers during the protests. They also burnt effigies of the film director and have handed over a memorandum to SDOP Parag Saini, demanding action in the case.

