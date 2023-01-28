e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two-day nation-wide bank strike postponed

Bhopal: Two-day nation-wide bank strike postponed

It was to be a nationwide strike.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day bankers’ strike, which was to begin on January 30 has been deferred after meeting with Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Mumbai. It was to be a nationwide strike. MP Banks Employees’ Association president VK Sharma said, “On January 27, another round of conciliation meeting was held with Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Mumbai. All our demands were discussed. Due to developments therein, it has been decided to defer the strike.” List of demands includes five-day banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), wage revision, adequate recruitment in all cadres. United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had declared the strike, informing that the members of the constituent unions of UFBU like AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC to go on a nationwide bank strike.

Read Also
Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Children present cultural event at Narmadapuram

Bhopal: Children present cultural event at Narmadapuram

Bhopal: Republic Day celebrated with gaiety across state

Bhopal: Republic Day celebrated with gaiety across state

Bhopal: 3,670 residents lose Rs 17.14 crore to cyber fraudsters in 1 year

Bhopal: 3,670 residents lose Rs 17.14 crore to cyber fraudsters in 1 year

Bhopal: Two-day nation-wide bank strike postponed

Bhopal: Two-day nation-wide bank strike postponed

Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh