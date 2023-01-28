Bhopal: Two-day nation-wide bank strike postponed

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day bankers’ strike, which was to begin on January 30 has been deferred after meeting with Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Mumbai. It was to be a nationwide strike. MP Banks Employees’ Association president VK Sharma said, “On January 27, another round of conciliation meeting was held with Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Mumbai. All our demands were discussed. Due to developments therein, it has been decided to defer the strike.” List of demands includes five-day banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), wage revision, adequate recruitment in all cadres. United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had declared the strike, informing that the members of the constituent unions of UFBU like AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC to go on a nationwide bank strike.