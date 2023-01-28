Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gangs targeting marriage functions to flee with cash and costly valuables seem to be active in the city. In another such incident reported on Thursday, the gang made off with three DSLR cameras, cable wires and other accessories, all worth Rs 4 lakh, the Koh-e-fiza police said on Friday. According to investigating officer Dinesh Pratap Singh, Rajneesh Dhawak is a wedding photographer who was entrusted with the job at a wedding ceremony organised at marriage garden on VIP Road. Dhawak and his team members went for dinner at 10 pm. They had kept their cameras, cable wires and other valuables near the stage. When they returned after dinner, they found all the cameras and other valuables missing. Dhawak and his team members searched for valuables. When they were unable to find them, they lodged a complaint at Koh-e-fiza police station.

