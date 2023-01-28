e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

Dhawak and his team members went for dinner at 10 pm. They had kept their cameras, cable wires and other valuables near the stage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 03:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gangs targeting marriage functions to flee with cash and costly valuables seem to be active in the city. In another such incident reported on Thursday, the gang made off with three DSLR cameras, cable wires and other accessories, all worth Rs 4 lakh, the Koh-e-fiza police said on Friday. According to investigating officer Dinesh Pratap Singh, Rajneesh Dhawak is a wedding photographer who was entrusted with the job at a wedding ceremony organised at marriage garden on VIP Road. Dhawak and his team members went for dinner at 10 pm. They had kept their cameras, cable wires and other valuables near the stage. When they returned after dinner, they found all the cameras and other valuables missing. Dhawak and his team members searched for valuables. When they were unable to find them, they lodged a complaint at Koh-e-fiza police station.

Read Also
Bhopal records 19.9mm rainfall, other districts too experience rain; baring few, no district record...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

Bhopal: Wedding photographer robbed of valuables worth Rs 4 lakh

Madhya Pradesh: This tribal artist has Nari Shakti Puraskar, Padma Shri nomination but not a pucca...

Madhya Pradesh: This tribal artist has Nari Shakti Puraskar, Padma Shri nomination but not a pucca...

Madhya Pradesh: Four dead while trying to steal scrap form closed mine in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Four dead while trying to steal scrap form closed mine in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Ailing female cheetah at Kuno park much better now, says official

Madhya Pradesh: Ailing female cheetah at Kuno park much better now, says official

Madhya Pradesh: MP police have curbed network of SIMI terrorists, finished terror of dacoits and...

Madhya Pradesh: MP police have curbed network of SIMI terrorists, finished terror of dacoits and...