Bhopal records 19.9mm rainfall, other districts too experience rain; baring few, no district record drop in night temperature

Bhopal recorded 15 degree Celsius day temperature while Indore recorded 14.9 degree Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal recorded 19.9mm rainfall in the last 24 hours on Friday. Khajuraho recorded 2.6 degree Celsius while Raisen recorded 3.0mm rainfall. Cloudy with foggy weather prevailed across the state.

Bhopal recorded 15 degree Celsius day temperature while Indore recorded 14.9 degree Celsius.

Gwalior recorded a drop of 6.0 degree Celsius in night temperature at 9.0 degree Celsius while Datia recorded a drop of 5.9 degree Celsius in night temperature at 9.6 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, there is no major change in night temperature. No drop has been recorded in night temperature and it is just because of cloudy weather. There will be a gap of a couple of days in rain activities.

