Bhopal: Fourth exam special train to run between Jabalpur-Nanded

Representative Pic | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has decided to run 4th examination special train between Jabalpur-Nanded-Jabalpur for the candidates appearing in the Non-Technical Popular Category Examination conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board. The examination special train will run 1 trip each in both Jabalpur and Nanded directions, according to officials.

Train Jabalpur to Nanded (01701) will leave Jabalpur at 4:00pm on June 14 (Tuesday) and it will reach Katni Mudwara at 5:15pm, Damoh at 6:50pm, Sagar at 7:55pm, Bina at 9:40pm, Vidisha at 10:40pm , reaching Bhopal at 11:35pm and the next day Hoshangabad at 00:50 am, Itarsi at 01:20am, Harda at 02:20am, Khandwa at 03:50am, Bhusaval at 06:00am, Jalgaon at 06:40am, Manmad at 09:55 am, Aurangabad will arrive at 11:00am and Nanded at 4:05pm on third day.

Similarly, in return direction Train Nanded to Jabalpur (01702) Exam Special train will leave Nanded at 11:30 PM on June 17 (Friday) and it will reach Aurangabad at 01:20am, Manmad at 04:15am, Jalgaon at 06:15am, Bhusaval at next day 06:45am, Khandwa station at 09:10am, Harda at 11:58am, Itarsi at 1:20pm, Hoshangabad at 1:48pm, Bhopal at 2:50pm, Vidisha at 3:25pm, Bina at 4:55pm. Sagar at 6:20pm and Damoh at 7:25pm hrs, Katni Mudwara at 11:20 pm and Jabalpur at 11:15 pm

The examination special train will have a total of 21 coaches including 01 AC Second Class, 04 AC Third Class, 11 Sleeper Class, 03 General Second Class and 2 Coaches of Guard cum Brakewan.

The Railway Administration had earlier decided to run examination special trains between Visakhapatnam-Jabalpur, Rewa-Rajkot and Bhopal-Durg.