Bhopal: Four trains passing through MP to remain cancelled from Aug 21-30

Rani Kamlapati railway station, Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Four trains which pass through Madhya Pradesh, are among 62 trains to remain cancelled from August 21 to August 30. The decision comes in wake of the pre-non/non-interlocking work being done at Himgir station to connect the fourth railway line on Raigarh-Jharsuguda railway section of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur division.

Train No. 22169 Rani Kamlapati-Santragachi Superfast Humsafar Express will remain canceled from its originating station on August 24 and Train No. 22170 Santragachi-Rani Kamlapati Superfast Humsafar Express on August 25.

Train No. 22909 Balsad-Puri Express on 25.08.2022 and Train No. 22910 Puri-Balsad Express will remain canceled from its originating station on 28.08.2022.

Train No. 20917 Indore-Puri Express on 23.08.2022 and Train No. 20918 Puri-Indore Express on dated 25.08.2022 will remain canceled from their originating station.

Similarly, Train No. 20813 Puri-Jodhpur Express on 24.08.2022 and Train No. 20814 Jodhpur-Puri Express on dated 27.08.2022 will remain canceled from their originating station.