Bhopal: Four tourist places of Madhya Pradesh to be centre of International Yoga Day celebrations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayush department of Madhya Pradesh has announced plans to celebrate Yoga Day at 75 tourist spots in the state after the Central Government released the list of 75 historical places across the country as venues.

Four tourist spots of MP have also been included in the list released by the Central government.

The programme of Yoga Day will start from 6 am and will conclude by 7:45 am. Union Ministers will participate in the programmes at four places in the state identified by the Central Government.

Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar will attend the event at Amarkantak, the place of origin of Narmada. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will attend the event in Khajuraho, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Gwalior Fort and MSME Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in Sanchi's Baudhh Vihar.

It is the intention of the government that people will be able to get information about these places through Yoga Day. MP's Ayush commissioner E Ramesh Kumar has been entrusted with the responsibility of organizing the programme.

Jail and Home Minister Narottam Mishra will perform yoga with the prisoners in Bhopal Central Jail. He will reach the Central Jail at 6 in the morning as per the schedule. Together with the jail inmates and authorities, he will listen to the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Yoga session.

An event will be held near Kayaking Canoeing Association Boat Club, by the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC), Regional Office. Deputy Director General All India Radio Yashwant Chivande will be present as the chief guest in the programme. The yoga trainees will be trained by Devi Dayal Bharti, an instructor from the Department of Yoga Training of the State Government.

Several other events will be held in private capacity on the occasion across the state and the state capital.

Social organisation Ram Aastha Mission Foundation will organise Yoga sessions at Chauhan Form located at Kaliasot Dam amidst live music.

The Art of Living organization will conduct Pranayama, meditation and yoga in various institutions on the occasion . At Bhopal airport, Yoga instructors of the organization Alka Borwankar and Yogita Gajam, will practice yoga with all the employees and passengers present at the airport.

Yoga instructors Sushma Sharma and Himanshi Gupta will lead the event at Naveenswami Vivekananda BEd College.

Railway employees will perform Yoga at the railway office at 7 am under the guidance of organization's yoga instructor Ajit Bhaskar, CK Baghel and Ruchi Tiwari.

Poonam Bhargava, Subhash Gokhale of the institution will lead the yoga in the Reserve Bank of India from 6.30 am to 8 am.

