Bhopal: 300 perform yoga for 90 min to tunes of live band

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 300 people performed yoga to the tunes of a live band to keep themselves fit and healthy at Kaliasot Dam on Sunday.

It was part of ‘Yoga Utsav,’ organised by Ram Aastha Mission Foundation and Nikita Yoga Niketan to mark International Yoga Day,

The objective of the event was to make people aware about Yoga, to keep themselves fit and healthy. People performed various yoga postures on tunes of the live band for 90 minutes.

The event began with Patanjali Prayer. Yoga Instructor Nikita Mandloi and Parichug asked the people to join the prayer while explaining about the nuances of yoga and its importance.

In this sequence 108 Surya Namaskars were done to the people. The special thing was that in Surya Namaskar, people of age group 12-55 years completed 108 steps of Surya Namaskar with great enthusiasm.

The Yoga instructor Mandloi said that yoga has always been an invaluable part of the ancient tradition of India. There are many physical and mental benefits of doing yoga. It connects man-made five elements with nature. She said that different Asanas of yoga benefit different parts of the body. In yoga, every small part of the body is exercised.

After Surya Namaskar, the yoga instructors made people do ‘Tadasana,’ ‘Bhujangasana,’ ‘Ustrasana,’ ‘Gomukhasana,’ and ‘Swasana.’ Director of Police Academy Bhauri Malay Jain, retired IFS officer RP Singh and others were present.