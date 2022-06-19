e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Poster Painting workshop on social message from June 20

Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal to organise event under ‘Karo aur Seekho’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya's main gate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal is going to organise a Poster Painting workshop on social messages at its Avritti Bhawan from June 20.

The seven-day event is being organised under the museum educational programme ‘Karo aur Seekho'. Senior artist Lalit Suresh Bagul will impart training to participants.

One can get registered for the workshop till June 19. Bagul said that in the process of making poster painting, a social message will be given with minimum words and familiarity, how to make it easily, through colours. The training will be imparted along with rules to create social messages, which is required for a high level poster painting, he said.

In this workshop the participants will get an opportunity to make two poster paintings with different themes. The registration form for this programme is Rs. 10/- and registration fee Rs. 500/- (per person), Bagul said.

