Bhopal: Four senior IPS officers given additional charge of Special Armed Forces IGs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four senior IPS officers have been given additional charge of inspector general (IG) of Special Armed Forces (SAF), as per the order issued by the state government on, Monday.

Additional director general of police (ADG) Jabalpur, Umesh Joga will have the additional charge of IG SAF range Jabalpur. IG Indore rural, Rakesh Gupta has been given the charge of Indore SAF range. IG Gwalior, Anil Kumar Sharma will have the charge of IG SAF Gwalior range. In charge IG Bhopal rural Irshad Wali has been given the charge of IG SAF Bhopal.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:38 AM IST