Bhopal: Four held for killing home guard jawan over old rivalry

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police have arrested four men for killing a home guard jawan by smashing a brick on his head, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the key accused had plotted the murder of jawan to avenge humiliation, as jawan’s kin had beaten him up two years back.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Kiranlata Kerkatat said that deceased Bhupendra Singh Rajput was found lying in pool of blood in front of the house of Raju Kushwaha. A shoe smeared with blood, which belonged to jawan, was also found.

The cops inquired about Raju who was found missing from his house. Eventually, Raju and his accomplice Heera were nabbed, who confessed to killing Singh along with two other of their accomplices - Jagdeesh and Sonu Kushwaha. Raju had smashed a brick on Singh’s head, while the other three had bludgeoned him to death and dragged his body to Khajuria river.

Heera told the police that he had an argument with Singh and his kin around two years ago, following which his kin had beaten him up. He thus planned to kill Singh to avenge his humiliation.

SP Kerkatta added that Heera is a listed criminal, who has been released on bail around a month ago.