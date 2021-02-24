Bhopal: Former MLA Daga’s building in Chunabhatti demolished

Bhopal: The district administration razed the building of former MLA Jitendra Daga at Chunabhatti on Wednesday. The workshop had been built illegally by Daga. However, the former MLA has termed the action “an act of revenge” as he had switched sides from the BJP to the Congress.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out with the help of police and civic body teams. The action began around 11 in the morning. Daga had built a service centre near his showroom at Boudh Vihar Colony at Chunabhatti. The service centre was built behind Daga Motors Showroom. The 5,000-square-foot structure was razed by teams of the civic body and police in seven hours.

The action on the building was taken on the directions of the state government. There were complaints of illegal occupation of government land and properties by the mafia and the government has ordered a crackdown on these elements.

Building was legal: Gaga

Daga, when contacted, said the building was legal and only an extended portion was built without permission, which he had applied to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for compounding. He said the civic body did not process the compounding application and they razed the structure.

Illegal structure of hafique Pahalwan razed

Besides, a team of BMC razed an under-construction, illegal structure of builder Shafique Pahalwan. The accused builder had illegally started construction on the seventh floor of the building. The action on the building continued till late in the evening and will continue on Thursday, as well. The entire seventh floor with 30 flats was declared illegal by the building permission cell of BMC.

Besides, other teams razed a structure of Regalia Towers in Kohefiza.