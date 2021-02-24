Bhopal: ‘Wronged’ duo seeks DGP help against Bhopal Municipal Corporation officer

BHOPAL: The two men who had a brawl with an encroachment officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), met director-general of police (DGP) Vivek Jauhari to demand justice.

In their complaint, they asked the DGP to intervene in their case, saying that the Hanumanganj police had registered a case against them instead of the officer who had abused and threatened them.

BMC officer Kamar Saquib had allegedly hit Vijay Tamrakar, a resident of Tikamgarh, with his car on Monday night. The incident occurred at the Nadra bus stand. Saquib was in his car and, when Vijay was hit, he objected to it, upon which Saquib pointed a gun at him and his son, Vishal aka Rahul Tamrakar.

Later, while they were shooting a video of the incident, the accused objected to it and tried to snatch their phone.

On Wednesday, they met DGP Jauhari and asked him to look into the matter. They said the Hanumanganj police had registered a case of thrashing Saquib instead of booking the accused. They submitted their application to the DGP. Jauhari has assured all the help to the victims.