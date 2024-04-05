Bhopal: Former Bank Manager Held In Connection With RGPV Financial Embezzlement Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In connection with the ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularity of Rs 19.48 crores in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police reached Pipariya (Narmadapuram) and picked up a former manager of Axis Bank.

The name of the accused is said to be Ram Raghuvansi and he is being interrogated in connection with opening of the university’s fixed deposit account and distribution of money in the form of a commission.

“Our team reached Pipariya’s Axis Bank. They are also on toes to search for the members of Dalit Sangh (Sohagpur). The teams are yet to return hence I canot give any further information,” the head of SIT, Malkit Singh, told Free Press.

Notably, Dalit Sangh is also named as accused in the financial embezzlement case as it stands one of the beneficiaries of the scam.

Sources said even after issuance of a lookout notice against the former vice-chancellor of RGPV, Dr Sunil Kumar and ex Registrar RS Rajput, there is no specific information about the accused.

The SIT had contacted the Passport department but it does not have any information about the absconding accused. Now, it is going to contact the immigration department to know whether accused fled out of the country or not.

In the meantime, the SIT members are also searching for key accused Dr Sunil Kumar, RS Rajput and former finance controller Rishikesh Verma at all possible places. The teams are searching them in four states from the last few days but to no avail.

Already one private person Mayank Kumar is already under arrest. An FIR was filed in connection with the case in which it was alleged that financial embezzlement of Rs 19.48 crores took place in RGPV as the sum was transferred into the private accounts. Moreover, four concocted receipts of four FDs, each amounting to Rs 25 crore were prepared along with a fake bank statement of RBL Bank.