 Bhopal News: Three Separate Stabbing Incidents Leaves Three Seriously Injured
Three stabbing incidents were reported in Bhopal over the weekend, leaving three persons seriously injured. A harvester driver was attacked while intervening in a dispute, another man was stabbed near a water tank in Itkhedi, and a domestic dispute in Kolar led to a knife attack on a 62-year-old man. Police registered attempted murder cases and launched investigations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three incidents of stabbing were reported in Bhopal district on Saturday and Sunday night, leaving a harvester driver and two others injured. Police have registered cases of attempted murder and launched search for the accused.

The first incident occurred in Chhola Mandir where Mahendra Rawat (32), a harvester driver residing near One Number multi-storeyed building, was returning home at 10 pm on Saturday when he noticed a dispute among four youths in the neighbourhood.

As Mahendra intervened after hearing the commotion, one of the youths pulled out a knife and attacked him aiming at his neck. Mahendra raised his hand to defend himself, resulting in the knife piercing his right wrist. The attackers then fled on a motorcycle. Based on Mahendra’s complaint, police registered a case of attempted murder against unidentified accused.

The second incident was reported from Itkhedi. Sachin (32), a resident of Nipania Jat village was sitting near a water tank with a friend on Saturday night when an unidentified youth arrived and attacked him with a knife, inflicting serious injuries on his neck and cheek. Sachin was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition remains critical.

article-image

The third incident took place in the Kolar area, where a domestic dispute turned violent. Following an argument, son-in-law Sunil allegedly attacked his father-in-law Omprakash Verma (62) with a sharp weapon causing a severe neck injury. Omprakash was admitted to hospital while police arrested the accused.

