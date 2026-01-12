Bhopal News: Three Separate Stabbing Incidents Leaves Three Seriously Injured

Man Stabbed To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; Found Om Temple Stairs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three incidents of stabbing were reported in Bhopal district on Saturday and Sunday night, leaving a harvester driver and two others injured. Police have registered cases of attempted murder and launched search for the accused.

The first incident occurred in Chhola Mandir where Mahendra Rawat (32), a harvester driver residing near One Number multi-storeyed building, was returning home at 10 pm on Saturday when he noticed a dispute among four youths in the neighbourhood.

As Mahendra intervened after hearing the commotion, one of the youths pulled out a knife and attacked him aiming at his neck. Mahendra raised his hand to defend himself, resulting in the knife piercing his right wrist. The attackers then fled on a motorcycle. Based on Mahendra’s complaint, police registered a case of attempted murder against unidentified accused.

The second incident was reported from Itkhedi. Sachin (32), a resident of Nipania Jat village was sitting near a water tank with a friend on Saturday night when an unidentified youth arrived and attacked him with a knife, inflicting serious injuries on his neck and cheek. Sachin was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition remains critical.

The third incident took place in the Kolar area, where a domestic dispute turned violent. Following an argument, son-in-law Sunil allegedly attacked his father-in-law Omprakash Verma (62) with a sharp weapon causing a severe neck injury. Omprakash was admitted to hospital while police arrested the accused.