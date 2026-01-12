MP News: Manoj Kumar Kept Up Spirit Of Nationalism, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made the people forget about the nation’s past after independence.

Yadav made the statement at an event, Garmodaya Se Abhyudaya, organised by the Jan Abhiyan Parishad on Monday. It was actor Manoj Kumar who kept up the spirit of nationalism among the people by making films like Kranti, Shaheed, and Upkar.

Both Japan and Israel, which got independence after India, are much ahead of our country. Documentaries should have been made on Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Madanlal Dhingra, who participated in the freedom struggle, Yadav said.

He further said films should have been made on the freedom struggle by using modern technology. The struggle of those who participated in the freedom struggle should have been highlighted, but it was not done, he said.

Youths participated in the freedom struggle, and many of them laid down their lives fighting for the country’s freedom, he said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is counted among those nations that enter the enemy’s territory and strike, he said.

The country is taking the journey of development to a logical conclusion, he said, adding that those who had destroyed temples were wiped out, but the flag of Somnath Temple is flying high. The smiling face of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya is an example of cultural awakening, he said.

According to Yadav, Jan Abhiyan Parishad is a bridge between the society and the government, and the organisation is working in the right direction. BJP’s state unit president Hemand Khandelkwal was also present at the function.