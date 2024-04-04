Bhopal: Man Forces Woman To Consume Poison After She Refuses To Marry Him

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly coerced a woman to consume poison after she refused to marry him. The police said that the woman has been hospitalised since March 29 and her statements were recorded on Thursday after which they have booked the accused and launched a search for him.

According to the Bajaria police, the 27-year-old woman, a resident of Bajaria, struck friendship with a man residing in her neighbourhood, identified as Vicky Lodhi. Lodhi mistook the friendship for love and began mounting pressure on the woman to marry him.

The woman was, however, reluctant to marry him and turned down his proposal. On March 29, the woman went to the washroom outside her house at night. Lodhi, who was hiding in the washroom, confronted the woman as she entered the washroom. He asked the woman to marry him for the last time and as she refused, Lodhi forced a poisonous substance inside her mouth and fled from there.

The woman’s condition began deteriorating and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remained unconscious for eight days. The police were informed, who recorded her statements after she gained consciousness on Thursday. Based on her complaint, the police have initiated legal action against Lodhi.