Bhopal: Forest of 1.20 lakh trees to be developed in TT Nagar area

BHOPAL: Plans are underway to develop forest of 1.20 lakh trees and shrubs around TT Nagar area. It will release 30 per cent more oxygen than normal forests with similar density.

The step is taken in the wake of National Green Tribunal order to keep the green belt in area based development (ABD) area of TT Nagar unharmed in case more development takes place there in future. The firm engaged in the development has taken samples for soil testing.

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) will develop the forest through the Japanese Miawaki technique in four layers. In these layers, there will be trees of four sizes. Large trees will be on top while short ones will be planted in descending order. These forests have trees like neem, mahaneem and peepal. The forest will be developed in a way that trees are self-sustainable and provide nutrients to other trees around.

It is an organic process followed in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities. The trees rise 10 times faster than normal trees when the forest is developed with model/ technique with every tree having 30 per cent extra density than normal ones. The BSCDCL has already deposited Rs 10 lakh with the firm that has been awarded the contract.

A sum of 2.5 crore has already been deposited by BSCDCL with Capital Project Administration (CPA). The trees and plants in the forest will rise one meter every year. Firm Walmi has been entrusted the work for first three years.