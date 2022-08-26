e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Forest minister Vijay Shah visits South Africa with team ahead of cheetahs' translocation

The team will learn how the wild animals are reared in wild and what are the different modalities adopted in this regard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah is on study tour of South Africa. Vijay Shah is accompanied by senior forest deoartment officials including chief of forest force Ramesh Kumar Gupta who holds the rank of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.

The team will learn how the wild animals are reared in wild and what are the different modalities adopted in this regard.

The study tour of minister Vijay Shah is being seen in connection with proposed relocation of cheetahs from Africa to Kuno Palpur Sanctuary in Sheopur district.

Indian government is in contact with South Africa for the project and is expected to sign an agreement with South Africa in this regard.

A senior forest officer told Free Press that forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah along with RK Gupta and Additional PCCF Shubranjan Singh left for South Africa on August 22. The team will be back on August 28.

The team would also study factors related to environment, habitat, security. After returning, the team will apprise government about its findings and how they should be implemented in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary.

Another forest officer said that study team would study the pre management of wildlife (before introducing into wild).

Notably, cheetahs are to be brought to Kuno Sanctuary from Namibia. Separate enclosures have been made to acclimatise cheetah in new environment. Once they adapt themselves to new environment, they will be set free in the wild.

Read Also
California man smuggles over 1,700 wild animals into the US by hiding them in clothes, pleas guilty
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Forest minister Vijay Shah visits South Africa with team ahead of cheetahs' translocation

RECENT STORIES

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for copying COVID-19 vaccine tech

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for copying COVID-19 vaccine tech

Congress party is required to fight Narendra Modi, his fascist tendencies, says ex-Maharashtra CM...

Congress party is required to fight Narendra Modi, his fascist tendencies, says ex-Maharashtra CM...

Mumbai updates: No mega block in Western Railway, block on harbour, transharbour lines of Central...

Mumbai updates: No mega block in Western Railway, block on harbour, transharbour lines of Central...

Thane: 8 children injured as truck rams into MSRTC

Thane: 8 children injured as truck rams into MSRTC

Asia Cup 2022: Team India sweat it out ahead of Pakistan clash, see pics

Asia Cup 2022: Team India sweat it out ahead of Pakistan clash, see pics