e-Paper Get App

California man smuggles over 1,700 wild animals into the US by hiding them in clothes, pleas guilty

Jose who illegally crossed borders with about 60 reptiles entered pleas over smuggling and a charge of wildlife trafficking.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Wild animal smuggling | U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Fish & Wildlife Services

A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, by carefully hiding them in his clothing, pleaded guilty this Wednesday. The 30-year-old was identified as Jose Manuel Perez from Oxnard.

Reports reveal that Perez paid accomplices a crossing fee to drive animals from Mexico to El Paso, Texas, where he had them shipped to his family's Ventura County home and resold them to customers throughout the U.S. However, it is illegal to import the animals without permits under an international treaty on the trade of endangered species.

Jose who illegally crossed borders with about 60 reptiles entered pleas over smuggling and a charge of wildlife trafficking. The smuggled reptiles were reportedly worth about $739,000 (approx. 5,90,29,472 INR). According to reports, Perez could face up to 20 years in federal prison for each smuggling count when he's sentenced on Dec. 1.

Read Also
Odisha: YouTuber held for keeping 6 snakes, 4 chameleons
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldCalifornia man smuggles over 1,700 wild animals into the US by hiding them in clothes, pleas guilty

RECENT STORIES

Russia strikes Ukraine train station killing 22, at least 50 injured

Russia strikes Ukraine train station killing 22, at least 50 injured

Union government executes 'One Nation One Fertiliser' plan under 'Bharat' brand

Union government executes 'One Nation One Fertiliser' plan under 'Bharat' brand

INS Vikrant: India joins elite club capable of building 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier

INS Vikrant: India joins elite club capable of building 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier

Railway job aspirant removes thumb skin, puts on friend's hand for biometric verification; both held

Railway job aspirant removes thumb skin, puts on friend's hand for biometric verification; both held

Texas school shooting: Uvalde police chief sacked for fumbled response

Texas school shooting: Uvalde police chief sacked for fumbled response