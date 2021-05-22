Bhopal: Forest minister reviews preparedness of STR, clicks tigress and 4 cubs

BHOPAL: The forest minister visited the Satpura Tiger Reserve on Saturday to see the preparedness of the park management after being selected in the tentative list of UNESCO Heritage Sites.

During his visit to the tiger reserve, forest minister Vijay Shah came across a tigress who had recently given birth to four cubs. His cavalcade stopped there and Shah clicked photographs of the cubs and the mother.

Later, at a meeting, Shah reviewed the relocation of villages near the tiger reserve. He also reviewed the overall management and security arrangements at the tiger reserve. He asked the officials about the preventive measures being taken by the forest officials on the corona.

The forest minister saw the arrangements made to counter the summer heat and availability of water for the animals. Shah said that, after the inclusion of this tiger reserve in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, it would attract a lot of tourists-especially from abroad. This would lead to further employment generation for the local population.