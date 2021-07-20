Bhopal: Folk singer presents Bundeli Sohar, Badhai and Vivah geet under Gamak online series

Bhopal: Folk singer Neelam Tiwari presented Kuaan Poojan Geet ‘ Daar guiyaan ho darao guiyan…,’ in Bundeli on Tuesday.

The troupe from Chhatarpur presented Bundeli songs which are used to sing in festivals, marriages and other auspicious occasions.

Tiwari who has been singing 22 years began with sohar geet ‘Yashoda ke bhaye nandlala pahaliya mein dhoom machi maharaj…’. It was followed by Badhai Geet ‘Jaye Yashoda ne lal ho…,’ Vivah Geet – ‘Sasurara Baratein ko…,’ Chadhav Geet – ‘aaj sakhi Sita ke chadhat chadhaye…,’ Jyonar Geet ‘ Rasgulla kha laiyo re samdhi…,’ Lakor Geet ‘Ram-Lakhan byahan khan aaye Sita…’ and Vidayi Geet ‘Beti chhod chali dwar maiya ki godi suni kari…’.

It was a part of the ongoing online series ‘Gamak,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi organised the one hour online concert.

Sumanti Devi and troupe enthrall with Oraon dance

The event ended with Oraon dance, by Sumanti Devi with her troupe from Bhopal. The Kurukh or Oraon are a Dravidian ethnic group inhabiting Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. They predominantly speak Kurukh as their native language, which belongs to the Dravidian language family. In Maharashtra, Oraon people are also known as Dhangad or Dhangar. Traditionally, Oraons depended on the forest and farms for their ritual and economic livelihood, but in recent times, a few of them have become mainly settled agriculturalists.

Many Oraon migrated to tea gardens of Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh as well as to countries like Fiji, Guyana, Trinidad and Mauritius during British rule. They are listed as a Scheduled Tribe for the purpose of India's Reservation system.