Bhopal: Nehru Yuva Kendra to organise Karmyoddha event to commemorate Manish Shankar Sharma Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, will conduct an event, Karmayoddha: A Man of Action, Awards and Medals, at its Bhopal City Live and Youth Bharat Forum Facebook page at 6 pm on Tuesday.

It is to commemorate Manish Shankar Sharma Day. The day is celebrated every year on July 20 in California, US. Sharma was conferred with this distinction by Mayor of San Diego who issued an official proclamation declaring July 20 as the Manish S Sharma Day to honor his contribution towards enhancing US-India relationship.

He also is the recipient of Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the US House of Representatives and prestigious National Law Day Award 2016. He currently serves as Board of Directors of World Affairs Council of San Diego and has been invited to speak at a number of international events on various subjects across the globe and in India.