Bhopal: Five-day training session for women scientists begins at IIFM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day training session for women scientists on ‘Environmental Leadership and Life Skills,’ began at Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) here on Monday.

In an interactive session, the participants formed groups and practiced how to implement a positive approach towards each other in day-to-day life by establishing healthy communication with each other.

Director of the institute, K Ravichandran said, “Every person has the potential of leadership, but not everyone can use it effectively, I believe that this workshop will contribute significantly to your life and honing leadership skills for achieving your goals.”

BK Upadhyay from the institute delivered a lecture on how to use the art and science of practicing environmental leadership in the workplace, whereas Parul Rishi conducted a session on using life skills and personal effectiveness.

The training will be impacted by eminent personalities of the country every day through various sessions on environment, life, and leadership skills.