Bhopal: Five booked for duping man of Rs 89 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police station staff have registered a case of fraud against five men for posing as employees of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and duping a man of Rs 89 lakh on pretext of buying him a shop at a cheaper rate, the police said on Sunday.

Kotwali police station incharge LD Mishra said that the complainant Adil Javed (31), a resident of Aliganj area, told the police that he came in contact with Azim Uddin, Naim Uddin, Haneef Khan, Rambharose and Chand in September 2020, who posed as employees of BMC.

They told Javed that they could buy him a shop at a cheap rate in Aliganj for which they demanded Rs 89 lakh. Lured into the trap, Javed handed them over a cheque of Rs 89 lakh.

When Javed inquired about the allotment of shop, the five men kept assuring him of early allotment of shop. This went on for 3 years.

When Javed was not allotted shop for a long time, he approached Kotwali police and lodged a complaint against the accused. “Further investigations are underway in the case,” station incharge Mishra said.