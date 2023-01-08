Bhopal: Thieves break into house, decamp with gold ornaments

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpura police of Bhopal have registered a case against unidentified men for breaking into a house located in Bawadiya Kalan locality of the city and decamping with gold ornaments worth Rs 66.5k, the police said on Sunday.

Investigating Officer (IO) Ramesh Dubey told Free Press that the complainant, Gyaneshwar Prasad Khare is a retired government employee. Khare approached the police on Saturday, stating that he is a resident of Sahyog Vihar Colony in Bawadiya Kalan area of the city.

He went on to say that he had left for Rajasthan along with his family members on December 17, 2022. He further alleged that when he and his family members returned on Saturday, they found the entire house ransacked.

On checking the valuables, the family members found a gold ring, a gold chain and some bangles, all worth Rs 66.5k missing from the house. After this, Khare reported the matter to Shahpura police, who have begun the investigation.