Bhopal: Five arrested for stabbing man over enmity

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police station staff have arrested a listed criminal and four of his accomplices for stabbing a man over a dispute, the police said on Friday.

Awadhpuri police station house officer Shivraj Chauhan stated that the injured person Suresh Kumar Uikey (21) who worked as a sweeper. Uikey had enmity with a listed criminal Harsh Kaithoriya who suspected Uikey of molesting his sister.

On Thursday night, Kaithoriya and four of his accomplices followed Uikey when he was on his way home and assaulted him. After a brief brawl, Kaithoriya stabbed Uikey with a knife and fled from the spot with his accomplices.

Locals rushed Uikey to Hamidia hospital in Bhopal where his treatment is underway. The Awadhpuri police apprehended the accused in no time.

Kaithoriya is a listed criminal who has five criminal cases registered against him, Chauhan said.

