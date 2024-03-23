Bhopal: First Arrest Made In RGPV Fund Transfer Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Nagar police on Friday made their first arrest in the funds transfer scam reported at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) about 18 days ago, involving a fraud of Rs 19.48 crore. The police said they have arrested the former task head of the RBL bank as well as its manager Kumar Mayank in connection with the case. According to the police, Kumar had deposited the misappropriated funds into his personal bank account.

Apart from this, he also provided the other officials of the university involved in the fraud with fake bank statements. An FIR was lodged against the vice-chancellor (V-C) Sunil Kumar as well as his three accomplices by the university’s incumbent registrar Mohan Sen on March 4 at the Gandhi Nagar police station. Kumar was booked under sections 420, 468, 409 and 407 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As claimed by the police, he was the task head of the RBL bank from November 2018 till March 2023. He was entrusted with the responsibility of opening the accounts of the government organisations at the bank. After the fraud had come to light, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had ordered an inquiry into the case. He gave instructions to immediately register an FIR in the matter and conduct an investigation by a high-level committee.