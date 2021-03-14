Bhopal: Finally, cultural fest Anugoonj to begin today

Bhopal: The two-day cultural festival Anugoonj, which was earlier scheduled to start from March 12 and was postponed due to bad weather, will now begin from Monday.

The program will be launched by the Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar on 15 March. The two-day program of the school education department will be held from 6:30 pm at the Government Subhash School of Excellence. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on Tuesday. Parmar will preside over the programme.

The first day will see a live performance of Jataka story Nirdvand and Manipuri drama Mijaogi Khongchat. On the second and concluding day, 'Dhanak'- the students will perform musical instruments, including Harmony and other musical vocals, along with the 'Qaumi Tarane' of the Azad Hind Fauj, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Music presentation of Allhad, classical dances like Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Mayurbhanj Chhau will be performed at the event.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra will telecast the programme live on YouTube channel of department of public relations and also on the Facebook and Twitter page of CM Madhya Pradesh, Public Relations and School Education Department.

In the event, more than 500 students of government schools will participate showcasing their talent in dance, singing, drama and other activities.

It is noteworthy that the event of Anugunj-2021, organised on the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', was earlier scheduled for 12 and 13 March, which was postponed due to adverse weather. The 'Anugunj' function of the School Education Department is a creative endeavor that focuses on the students' education as well as their creative and all-round development.