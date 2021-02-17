Bhopal: Fed up with eve-teasing, minor sets self ablaze, sustains 90% burns

Bhopal: Unable to take the harassment anymore, a minor girl set herself ablaze in Khajra-Nai village of Ashoknagar district on Tuesday. The girl was referred to Bhopal with 90 per cent burns. Her condition continues to remain critical.

The minor girl of the Sen Community was being harassed by an auto driver Birju Dangi, who resides in the neighbouring Kakarua village. Dangi used to call her on the phone, and when she stopped answering it, the man threatened to kill her family members.

Fed up with regular harassment and threats, the girl on Tuesday poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire. Her family members and others tried to save the girl, but by then she had sustained 90 per cent burns. She was rushed to the district hospital, however, seeing her critical condition, the doctors referred her to Bhopal.

SP Ashoknagar, Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria said a case under sections 306,506, 354 of IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. A team has been sent to arrest the accused.