Bhopal: Police warnings have little impact on roadside eve-teasers as they continue stalk, harass girls

Bhopal: Eve-teasers are in no way ready to listen to the warnings of the police. On Friday night, two youths chased two girls for nearly half a kilometre on their two-wheeler while abusing and harassing the victims. The Bhopal police have recently started a campaign against eve-teasing and stalking where they are raising awareness about the issue through posters and visuals.

The incident occurred near Chitragupt Nagar in the Kamla Nagar police station area. When the girls threatened the youths saying they would call their parents, they fled revealing their names as Sumit and Mannu. They also challenged them, saying no one could harm them.

According to the Kamla Nagar police, the complainants, both 20-years-old, had gone to Kotra Market. They were returning from there on their two-wheeler when the accused started following them. They were making obscene gestures and also using foul words. When the girls stopped and asked them to tell them their names, they told their names and challenged them to do whatever they could, before fleeing.

The two girls reached home and informed their parents and, later, reached the police station.

A case has been registered against the accused and the cops are now looking for them. The police said whether their names were correct or not would be confirmed only after their arrest.