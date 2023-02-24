Bhopal: Feasibility report sought for Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh

e-Paper Get App
State’s first Vande Bharat Express is likely to operate on Indore-Jabalpur route from April.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Representative Pic |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Feasibility report to run the country's fastest train Vande Bharat Express Vande Matram on different routes in Madhya Pradesh has been sought.  

Railways senior officials have been asked to furnish details of the routes for running the high speed train, said officials. Chief Public Relation officer Rahul Shrivastava said, “Feasibility report  for running Vande Matram on different routes has been sought. The Ministry of Railways has sought information from all DRMs about the busiest routes, number of passengers and resources.”

Madhya Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Express is likely to operate on Jabalpur-Indore route from this April. The high-speed train will provide rail connectivity to three major cities of the state- Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. This train will also halt at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

Authorities are looking for a new route in the West Central Railway Division to run the Vande Bharat train, officials added. Bhopal Junction seems to be playing a key role in the operation of these high speed trains across the country.The train will pass through the stations of the division including Bhopal and Rani Kamlapati, where there is excessive congestion.

