'Bullet train is national project': SC dismisses Godrej & Boyce's plea for higher compensation

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd for higher compensation for its 9.69 acres of land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. The top court said the project is of national importance.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd, that the court is not willing to entertain the petition.

The bench said, "Much water has flown, possession has been taken over of the land...and the construction has already commenced."

'Bench will not entertain petition'

After Rohatgi repeatedly questioned the validity of the order, the bench replied stating that it will not entertain the company's petition.

The Chief Justice told Rohatgi, "Your compensation should not be Rs 264 crore, it should be Rs 572 crore...you have all the remedies now", and it would be like putting a gun to pay the compensation.

The bench further told Rohatgi, "it is only a question of money. It is a national project..."

After hearing arguments, the apex court said if any application for enhancement of compensation is filed, it should be decided within six weeks.

The apex court also granted liberty to the company to seek legal recourse for enhancement of the compensation.

