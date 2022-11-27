Bhopal: Father attacks his 14-year-old daughter, arrested in four hours by police

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Father attacks his 14-year-old daughter in family dispute under Nishantpura police station on said Sunday, said police.

Police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey told the media that a complaint was filed to the police in which it was alleged that his niece was allegedly assaulted by his father when she was alone at home on Sunday morning.

The girl had received cuts on her fingers and on her neck, and she was admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment.

The police added that the husband and wife are living separately for the past two years. The wife is living with his brother in the Goya colony along with her two daughters and earning daily bread by doing small work.

The husband is a pujari, in one of the temple,s and earns his daily bread, but on other hand, he is liquor addicted and creates a problem for the family.

On Sunday the husband approached the house and asked his daughter to come with him, but the girl refused.

The police registered the case under section 307,294,506 of IPC and started the investigations. The senior police officers formed the team and launched the manhunt. The police arrested the accused in four hours.