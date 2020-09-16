Bhopal: Fate of 85 municipal wards to be decided today

The ward reservation process will end on Thursday when the fate of 85 municipal wards under Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be decided. The process was scheduled on August 29 but was deferred due to heavy rain. The process will begin by 3 pm and end by 6 pm in Samanway Bhawan in TT Nagar.

In the view of corona outbreak, the district administration has restricted people’s participation in ward reservation process. Out of total 85 wards, 35 wards will be reserved for women, SC, ST, OBC candidates. In all, 50 wards will be open for candidates belonging to general category and 24 wards will be reserved for women under general category.

Only 100 people will be allowed inside the auditorium of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) where the final call on ward reservation will be taken. The lottery system will be in place to decide which ward will be reserved on what basis. The 12 seats reserved for SC candidates in the previous tenure of BMC council will remain intact. They will include 50% seats for women.

The two seats reserved for ST candidates will also remain as it is while one seat will be reserved for ST woman. The 21 wards that were reserved for OBC candidates in 2014 will be unreserved. In their place, 21 other wards that will be reserved. Among 21 wards, 11 will be reserved for OBC women.

People’s entry restricted

Collector Bhopal Avinash Lavania said people have been restricted from taking part in the process. A large screen will be set up outside the premises from where they can watch the entire proceedings. The district heads of seven major political parties, former corporators and ex-mayor will take part.