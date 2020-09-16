Madhya Pradesh: Indore police arrests Nepal resident in connection with kidnapping of a four-year-old child in Nagpur

Nepal resident held for kidnapping child in Nagpur Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Indore police arrested one person in connection with the kidnapping of a four-year-old child in Nagpur (Maharashtra).

Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Rajesh Dandotiya said, "Accused, a resident of Nepal was intending to take the child to Nepal via Delhi. The child will be handed over to Nagpur Police soon." "Nagpur Police contacted us and gave information about the kidnapping of a child and a photo of the accused. Based on the location, the accused was held and the child was rescued," he said.

The accused came to India from Nepal in search of work in the year 1996 and since then has been roaming in most of the cities of Maharashtra like Mumbai Thane, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, he said. He used to visit Nepal every six months.