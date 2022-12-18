Bhopal: FAR of bureaucrats’ colony won’t be changed in master plan

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A draft of the master plan for Bhopal has reached the office of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after it got the Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh’s nod.

The main problem, coming in the way of implementing the master plan, is the floor area ratio (FAR) of the low density zone. There is a colony in Bhopal named Whispering Palms, where bureaucrats have their houses built. Many of them have also bought plots there.

This area comes under the low density zone. According to sources, a few changes, being made in the FAR of the low density area in the master plan, may not benefit the houses built in the Whispering Palms.

According to the low density area, the approved FAR is 0.06. Therefore, construction of basement can be done only on 6% area of the size of the plot.

In the new master plan, there will be no changes in the FAR. During the Congress rule, a draft of the master plan was made, and some changes in the FAR were proposed.

At that time, there was a proposal to make the FAR 0.75% in the low density area. According sources, the government has decided to change those proposals.

Now, the government is planning to make some rules about changes in the FAR, which will not benefit all low density areas.

Expecting that there would be amendments in the low density area, many prominent people have built their houses, which cover more areas than mentioned in the FAR.

As there is no consensus on the FAR and on other issues, the implementation of the master has been pending for a long time. A draft of the master plan was published during the Congress rule, but the after the change of government, it was stopped.

Now, a new draft will be published. In October this year, Singh said the master plan would be published within a month.

Singh has already sent the master plan draft to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Once there is a consensus on the issue, it will be published.

According to rules, to publish the master plan, approval of the Chief Minister’s Coordination is not necessary, but as it is an important issue, his nod has been sought.