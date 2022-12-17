Bhopal: Lose oil sale; FDA suspends mills’ licence

FDA suspends license of oil mill, Azad Market, on Saturday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Department, which had conducted a raid at Shankar Oil Mills located in Azad Market on Friday, has suspended the latter’s licence. The order to suspend licence was issued on Saturday. Joint Collector and FDA officer Sanjay Shrivastava passed the order.

FDA team had seized 40 tons of soybean-palmolein oil, according to FDA officials. The FDA team inspected Shankar Oil Mills on Friday afternoon. Its management was found selling loose soybean and palmolein oil, which is prohibited under Food Safety and Standards Act.

The team said that around 30 tons of soybean oil and 10 tons of palm oil were found at the spot, which had been confiscated.

Whether the oil was adulterated would also be investigated. In the investigation so far, unpacked oil was sold, which is against the norms as per Food Safety and Standards Act.

The FDA officer Sanjay Shrivastava said, “Other companies involved in the same work will be investigated. After the raid, people involved in selling unpacked oil are alerted and most of them are on radar of investigation team.”