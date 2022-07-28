Bhopal: Family suspects foul play in Nishank’s death, says he cannot commit suicide

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The family of B.Tech student Nishank Rathore, who had died under mysterious circumstances, have pointed at foul play. The parents strongly believe that their son cannot commit suicide, said the police, on Thursday.

The special investigation team (SIT) recorded the statements of the deceased family and the kin did not see any reason for Nishank to take the extreme step.

Superintendent of police Raisen, Vikas Kumar Sahwal told Free Press that the police had seized the two mobiles of the deceased and the data of one of the mobiles has been extracted. The police team is examining the data.

He further added that the data of laptop and other mobile phones is being extracted and it will be examined once the cops get the details.

Chairman of the SIT, ASP Amritlal Meena said the family members in their statement have claimed that their son cannot commit suicide. But they do not have anyone to blame for his death. “Till date the family members have not raised any objections to the line of police investigations. They did not point fingers at anyone but have demanded investigations into the death of their con”, he added.

He also added that the police are collecting the evidence.

The body of 20-year-old Nishank Rathore was found on railway tracks at Midghat Barkhera of Obedullaganj area of Raisen district on Sunday late evening.

Controversy erupted on the message that was sent from the mobile phone of the deceased to his father, Umashankar Rathore and friends. A message quoting 'Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda' , "beheading punishment for disrespecting Nabi" (prophet Mohammad) was sent from his mobile phone shortly before his death.