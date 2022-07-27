Bhopal: SIT formed in college student death case, laptop seized

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

Five member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the death of B.Tech student Nishank Rathore, said superintendent of police or Raisen district Vikash Kumar Sahwal,

on Wednesday.

The body of 20-year-old Nishank Rathore was found on railway tracks at Midghat Barkhera of Obedullaganj area of Raisen district on Sunday late evening.

Controversy erupted on the message that was sent from the mobile phone of the deceased to his father, Umashankar Rathore and friends. "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda, beheading punishment for disrespecting Nabi (prophet Mohammad) was sent from his mobile phone shortly before his death.

The SP added that the police have seized the laptop of the deceased and have also taken the statements of his friends in Bhopal.

“The mobile of the deceased has been sent to cyber expert to find out the hidden aspect of the case. The laptop will also be handed to the cyber expert to get more information about the deceased”, the SP added.

He also added that the detailed report of post-mortem may come till evening and the police will set the investigation direction accordingly.

“The SIT formation orders has been issued on Tuesday evening, the ASP Amritlal Meena will be going to head the SIT, the DSP and three police station in-charges are also the member of the SIT”, he added.