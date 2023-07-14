Bhopal Family Suicide: Different Narratives & Claims Surface, Cops Say Probe On

Bhopal: Man Falls Prey To Fraudulent Online Job Site, Ends Life With Four Members Of Family | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family suicide reported from Ratibad is proving to be a difficult case as scores of different narratives have surfaced. Bhupendra Vishwakarma had mentioned in the suicide note that he had approached cyber cell after his morphed obscene videos surfaced on social media. His relatives also said that he had lodged a complaint at district cyber crime cell a month before taking the extreme step.

When contacted, assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari denied that Vishwakarma approached them to lodge a complaint.

According to Tiwari, Vishwakarma had approached an advocate to prepare a written complaint and register it at the cyber cell but he took the extreme step before lodging the complaint.

On Thursday, a five-member team was constituted to probe the case. When contacted, investigating official and additional deputy commissioner of Zone-1 Shashank Singh said that investigation was underway.

“Major fraud in online job and loan was involved in the case, a report regarding the same is being prepared, which will be sent to the district and state cyber crime cell soon,” he added. Hopefully, the police will get leads after this, he said.