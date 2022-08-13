Bhopal: Families that suffered during partition share pain

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. A function was organised at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) here on Saturday wherein families who had suffered the pain of partition shared their memories.

Shobha Lekhwani said that her grandparents were eyewitnesses of the partition.

Along with independence, they also received pain as they became refugees in their own country after coming from Sindh province. Shobha narrated the ordeal in a manner that eyes of everyone became moist.

Former Professor of NITTTR, Professor GT Lala, whose family migrated from Sindh after independence, said that his family left Pakistan and came to India. There was panic everywhere in the country.

People from Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities were crossing border in search of secure future. With great difficulties, the family reached Mumbai by ship and then shifted to Betul where it struggled for livelihood. Chairmen, BOG, CP Sharma, said the pain of migration and partition was heart-wrenching and could never be forgotten.

Lakhs of people were displaced due to violence and lost lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an important message by associating the day of partition with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and has also provided an opportunity to discuss this topic openly. On the occasion, Professor AK Jain, Professor RK Dixit, Professor Subrata Roy, Professor Asmita Khajanchi, faculty members, officers and employees were present.