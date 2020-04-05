Bhopal faces vegetable shortage after Karond Mandi closure as one trader tested corona positive

BHOPAL: With the closing of Karond Mandi after one of the traders tested COVID-19 positive, state capital faced shortage of vegetables and fruits on Sunday. However, potato and onion were available in the market.

On Saturday, one of the traders tested positive for the deadly virus following which the district administration sealed the mandi.

Even On Door app-based home delivery service had only potato and onion in the list. The situation will worsen in coming days as it will take time for the mandi to be operational again.

Karond Mandi is the main vegetable market which supplies vegetable to most part of the state capital.

Few of vendors were having green vegetable but they were stale and wilted. Few vendors managed to get vegetable from the farm house on the outskirt areas but sold at inflated rates.

As per On Ddoor’s staff, they did not have much stock and whatever they had got finished by noon.

People moved to local vendors for onion, potato and tomato. These vendors had excuse that mandi is closed and they have only limited items.

Krishna Gopal Shrivastava of Krishna Greens, MP Nagar, said, “Shutting down of Karond Mandi has led shortage of vegetables and fruits in the state capital. However, some vendors will try to manage from nearby cities like Hoshangabad to some extent. Shortage has reflected from Sunday. Today, we managed with whatever stock we were having but it exhausted by evening.”